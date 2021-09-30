4-Day Weather Forecast For Shippenville
SHIPPENVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
