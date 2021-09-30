You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Eclectic Styled Ranch Near White Rock Lake
Dramatic architecture wins me over every time, and boy does this White Rock Lake-area eclectic styled ranch have it!. Nothing defines the all-American house more than ranch style. The popularity of the ranch boomed after World War II, and it wasn’t long before architects began putting a spin on them. We saw split level, Spanish, Colonial Revival, Neoclassical, French, and Tudor-style ranch homes.lakewood.bubblelife.com
