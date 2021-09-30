CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Eclectic Styled Ranch Near White Rock Lake

By Karen Eubank
Dramatic architecture wins me over every time, and boy does this White Rock Lake-area eclectic styled ranch have it!. Nothing defines the all-American house more than ranch style. The popularity of the ranch boomed after World War II, and it wasn’t long before architects began putting a spin on them. We saw split level, Spanish, Colonial Revival, Neoclassical, French, and Tudor-style ranch homes.

