Phillipsburg Daily Weather Forecast
PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0