Phillipsburg Daily Weather Forecast

PHILLIPSBURG, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 71 °F, low Light wind



