4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Conifer Holdings

The Trade: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) Director Joseph Sarafa acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $2.68. To acquire these shares, it cost $133,889.98.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped around 12% year-to-date.

What Conifer Holdings Does: Conifer Holdings is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment.

PEDEVCO

The Trade: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 99126 shares shares at an average price of $1.42. The insider spent $140,763.69 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Pedevco, last month, reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share.

What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.

Hill International

The Trade: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Director Paul Evans acquired a total of 10725 shares at an average price of $2.04. To acquire these shares, it cost $21,857.55.

What’s Happening: Hill International recently secured a five-year IDIQ contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026.

What Hill International Does: Hill International provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.

InMed Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) President and CEO Eric A Adams acquired a total of 11400 shares at an average price of $1.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,984.20.

What’s Happening: InMed Pharmaceuticals recently reported an FY21 EPS loss of $(1.52) narrower than $(1.71) posted a year ago.

What InMed Pharmaceuticals Does: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

#Pharmaceuticals#Cnfr#Conifer Holdings#Commercial Lines#Personal Lines#Wholesale Agency#Hill International#Hil#Idiq#Cmi
Benzinga

Notable New Relic Insider Trades $3.9M In Company Stock

Lewis Cirne, Director at New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Lewis Cirne exercised options to purchase 30,000 New Relic shares at a price of $16.93 per share for a total of $507,900 on October 1. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $73.05 to raise a total of $3,372,993 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
