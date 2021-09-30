4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Conifer Holdings

The Trade: Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNFR) Director Joseph Sarafa acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $2.68. To acquire these shares, it cost $133,889.98.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have dropped around 12% year-to-date.

What Conifer Holdings Does: Conifer Holdings is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment.

PEDEVCO

The Trade: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) CEO Simon Kukes acquired a total of 99126 shares shares at an average price of $1.42. The insider spent $140,763.69 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Pedevco, last month, reported Q2 EPS of $0.00, versus a year-ago loss of $0.04 per share.

What PEDEVCO Does: PEDEVCO is an energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado.

Hill International

The Trade: Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) Director Paul Evans acquired a total of 10725 shares at an average price of $2.04. To acquire these shares, it cost $21,857.55.

What’s Happening: Hill International recently secured a five-year IDIQ contract to provide construction management and inspection (CMI) services to the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) until 2026.

What Hill International Does: Hill International provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.

InMed Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) President and CEO Eric A Adams acquired a total of 11400 shares at an average price of $1.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,984.20.

What’s Happening: InMed Pharmaceuticals recently reported an FY21 EPS loss of $(1.52) narrower than $(1.71) posted a year ago.

What InMed Pharmaceuticals Does: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.