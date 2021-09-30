Blue Mountain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



