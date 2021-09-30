Daily Weather Forecast For New Town

NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



