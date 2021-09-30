Weather Forecast For Marlinton
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0