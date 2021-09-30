Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then slight chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of rain then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
