Eureka, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

Eureka Dispatch
 5 days ago

EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cCm7AkN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then slight chance of rain during the day; while slight chance of rain then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

