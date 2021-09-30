CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Starbucks (SBUX) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Equities analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $105.00. The analyst comments "Shares in Starbucks have enjoyed a strong absolute and relative run as the company has bounced back strongly from the depths of the pandemic. In FY21, not only have comps in China and the US returned to positive territory but margins also recovered back to historic levels in line with company expectations. However, as we look out in the near term, we remain concerned that momentum at the business may be slowing more than the market might have anticipated with comps set to return to negative territory in China and rising labour cost inflation weighing on US growth. With shares already reflecting a healthy 60%+ premium to the market, we prefer to take a step back and move Neutral with a $105 price target."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Zymergen Inc (ZY) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We initially downgraded ZY to Neutral from Overweight in August after the company disclosed technical issues with Hyaline, an overstated TAM for foldable electronic devices and departure of CEO Josh Hoffman. Management called out a notable shift in the expected timing for the foldable device market, stating demand for foldable devices is pushed out at least a year or more and that ZY has a “product in a market that is not quite ready for it.” As a result, ZY saw fewer customers interested in Hyaline than anticipated, and the company expects no product revenues in 2021 and immaterial revenues in 2022. ZY is searching for a permanent CEO and performing a business assessment following the missteps, and the company indicated it expects to provide an update in a few quarters. We continue to have high regard for interim CEO Jay Flatley (former ILMN CEO), however, the lack of visibility in the near term gives us pause relative to other names in our coverage. We updated our model to reflect 2Q results, and our forward estimates remain largely unchanged. Accordingly, we are downgrading ZY to UW from N with a PT of $12 (unchanged) as we see better risk/reward elsewhere in our coverage."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Owlet Inc. (OWLT) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst John P. Babcock downgraded Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $5.50 (from $8.50). The analyst comments "We are downgrading OWLT to Neutral from Buy following news that the FDA sent the company a warning letter. Among other points, the warning letter noted that the company’s marketing of the Smart Sock renders it as a medical device requiring pre-market clearance or FDA approval and requested that the company cease commercial distribution of the product. Ultimately, the Smart Sock accounts for more than 60% of OWLT’s revenue. We expect OWLT to work closely with the FDA to resolve this issue, but our recent discussions suggest that the timing of a potential resolution could vary from a few weeks to perhaps six months or more. In turn, this could adversely impact OWLT’s earnings and growth trajectory and we lower our estimates and PO in this report. Encouragingly, the FDA’s issue primarily revolves around the marketing of the product rather than its safety or efficacy, which poses a lesser hurdle to overcome, in our view. We’d also note that OWLT has filed for FDA approval for its OTC Sock as a medical device (which could come in mid-2022), and if it gets the authorization this would mitigate the FDA risk for the Smart Sock."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Raises Dividend for 11th Straight Year, On its Way to Dividend Aristocrat Status

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend per share to $0.49 from $0.45, to be paid on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 10, 2021. The annualized dividend moves $1.96 per share.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Columbia Sportswear Stock Slides on BofA Downgrade to Neutral

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) - Get Columbia Sportswear Company Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the outdoor apparel company and cut their price target to over concerns about the global supply chain and other issues. Bank of America analyst Alexander Perry cut his price target on the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades ContextLogic Inc (WISH) to Underperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) from Perform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (EQC) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst James Feldman downgraded Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $28.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Equity Commonwealth click here. For more ratings news on Equity Commonwealth click here. Shares of Equity Commonwealth closed at $26.08 yesterday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Tycho Peterson downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ: TLIS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) to Hold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block downgraded SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $7.00 (from $9.00). The analyst commented, "To the moon? Crashing back to Earth? While we do not know the...
STOCKS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Wingstop (WING) at Hold, 'Lofty Valuation'

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Loop Capital analyst Alton Stump initiates coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) with a Hold rating and a price target of $165.00. The analyst comments "WING’s comps showed no signs of slowing down even as it lapped last...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Downgrades CommScope Holding (COMM) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri downgraded CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Seaport Global Downgrades Hexcel To Neutral - Read Why

Seaport Global analyst Richard Safran downgraded Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral from Buy. Safran removed his initial price target of $52 on the shares, which he views as "close to fully valued." While he sees "no major negatives ahead," Safran doubts the company's coming Q3 report does much to lift...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Stock That Turned $1,000 Into $16 Million

The stock market is a fantastic tool to build long-term, life-changing wealth. And not interrupting the magic of compounding is one of the keys to becoming a successful investor. That's why even small sums of money can turn into astronomical amounts given enough time. One stock in particular, Home Depot...
STOCKS

