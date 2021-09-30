UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Starbucks (SBUX) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst John P. Babcock downgraded Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $5.50 (from $8.50). The analyst comments "We are downgrading OWLT to Neutral from Buy following news that the FDA sent the company a warning letter. Among other points, the warning letter noted that the company’s marketing of the Smart Sock renders it as a medical device requiring pre-market clearance or FDA approval and requested that the company cease commercial distribution of the product. Ultimately, the Smart Sock accounts for more than 60% of OWLT’s revenue. We expect OWLT to work closely with the FDA to resolve this issue, but our recent discussions suggest that the timing of a potential resolution could vary from a few weeks to perhaps six months or more. In turn, this could adversely impact OWLT’s earnings and growth trajectory and we lower our estimates and PO in this report. Encouragingly, the FDA’s issue primarily revolves around the marketing of the product rather than its safety or efficacy, which poses a lesser hurdle to overcome, in our view. We’d also note that OWLT has filed for FDA approval for its OTC Sock as a medical device (which could come in mid-2022), and if it gets the authorization this would mitigate the FDA risk for the Smart Sock."

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO