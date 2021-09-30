Weather Forecast For Moscow

MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



