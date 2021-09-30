Weather Forecast For Moscow
MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
