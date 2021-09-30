Lordsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.