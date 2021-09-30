CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$RMRK Available for Purchase in Kucoin, Gate

crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RMRK Association announced this week that the $RMRK token, the utility and governance token of an NFT protocol, is now available for purchase on Kucoin and Gate. The association said it is the very first Statemine fungible token to be available for trading globally. Statemine is a public-good parachain on the Kusama network, Polkadot’s canary network, designed to be the canonical balance-keeper of thousands of different fungible and non-fungible tokens. The RMRK Association also said it is the first such token to become globally tradable through CEXs.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

