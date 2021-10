U.S. Bank, the fifth-biggest retail bank in the nation, announced Tuesday that its cryptocurrency custody service is available to fund managers, CNBC was first to report. The offering will help investment managers store private keys for bitcoin, bitcoin cash and litecoin with the help of sub-custodian NYDIG, according to Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the bank's wealth management and investment services division.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO