Plant City, FL

Around Town 9.30.21

By Observer Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked Plant City: What’s a fun event or attraction that you would like to see brought to Plant City?. “When I was growing up we would go to a place in North Carolina. It had a putt-putt golf course, a skating rink and an area to play games. All at the same complex. It gave kids options. We need a safe place for the kids and families to do things together in our town. Parents shouldn’t have to go to another town to spend their money on activities because the town we live in doesn’t have a place for them. We need things families with kids can do.” – Janet Surrency.

