Smart Homes Are No Longer A Gimmick — They're The Only Way Forward
Today, smart home technology has matured leaps and bounds beyond its humble beginnings — delivering tailored benefits and whole-house solutions to its users. The recent Smart Home Report by LG ThinQ® breaks down the primary ways smart technology is being integrated into users’ lifestyles, revealing that smart living is enabling Americans to fully realize their personal values in their day-to-day household activities.www.huffpost.com
Comments / 0