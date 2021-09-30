CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Smart Homes Are No Longer A Gimmick — They're The Only Way Forward

By HuffPost's Branded Creative Team
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, smart home technology has matured leaps and bounds beyond its humble beginnings — delivering tailored benefits and whole-house solutions to its users. The recent Smart Home Report by LG ThinQ® breaks down the primary ways smart technology is being integrated into users’ lifestyles, revealing that smart living is enabling Americans to fully realize their personal values in their day-to-day household activities.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Amazon Smart Thermostat will have a hunch when you’re home or away

Making your home more energy efficient is good for the planet and good for your wallet, and with UK energy prices about to go through the roof just as we’re heading into the colder months, the Amazon Smart Thermostat (US$59.99 – UK price and availability TBC) could have a part to play – particularly if you’re an Alexa user. Built in partnership with Honeywell, the Energy Star-certified device looks a lot like other smart thermostats but its built-for-Alexa nature gives it the power of “Hunches” – if Alexa thinks you’re away from home or have retired to bed for the night, it’ll drop the temperature to save energy. Of course, you can also use any Alexa-equipped device you have at home to control it with your voice. How cool is that?
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Homes#Smart Lighting#Smart Appliances#Smart Technologies#Americans#Lg Electronics#The Smart Home Report
sciencetimes.com

Why is Cybersecurity Important for Smart Homes?

Living in smart homes used to be a dream that was envisioned not too long ago. Today, we see this vision turning into reality. In most of the major cities around the world, we see homes that are no different than the smart homes envisioned long ago. Thanks to the adaptability and the enormous spread of the internet and its related services, many houses can easily turn into smart homes, equipped with features that massively increase convenience and comfort.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Tech is expensive! Ways you’re wasting money and smart fixes to save

Look around your house. How much do you think you have spent on gadgets and tech subscriptions over the years?. With shiny new gear popping up daily and yet another streaming service there to woo you, it’s hard to stop the flow of cash. I can help. Tap or click for all the best ways to scan without shelling out money for a scanner. You’re welcome.
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

Are Smart Appliances Right for Your Home?

If your house is compatible with these devices—and you can financially support their repair—these high-tech machines are a worthwhile splurge. Smart home appliances can make your life easier, and if you're renovating your home, you're likely wondering if they're a worthwhile addition to your new-and-improved space. They have plenty of benefits: Everything from smart refrigerators, oven ranges, thermostats, monitoring systems, plugs, light bulbs, and even locks can offer you complete remote control over the things you use most. They allow you to set schedules, create routines, and program them to work while you're away—and they're typically user-friendly enough that just about anyone can effectively utilize them. However, not all smart home appliances were created equal, which is why you should investigate their pros and cons thoroughly before bringing one (or several) into your house.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Mountable Home Smart Displays

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display is an immersive piece of smart home equipment that will provide users with the ability to stay connected at all times in a space-saving manner. The display is powered by the Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor that highlights a quad-core scalable architecture to...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
newsbrig.com

August’s Smart Lock Pro is $99 for today only

All products recommended by News Brig are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With features like WiFi support, Bluetooth, HomeKit and a closed-door sensor,...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

Amazon's smart home wonderland

Good morning! This Wednesday, Amazon focuses on the smart home, Netflix bought a gaming studio, and Microsoft welcomes Epic Games to its app store. Amazon's annual fall hardware event used to be a rapid-fire unveiling of what always felt like thousands of new and vaguely interesting things. But during yesterday's virtual version of the event, executives struck a notably less hectic tone, and instead placed more emphasis on the big picture: Amazon's ambitions for the smart home.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

This Electronics Brand Is Letting Customers ‘Test Drive’ a New TV for 100 Days

High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment. Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering. Amazon Buy: Hisense 75-Inch ULED 4K TV $994.99 As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy