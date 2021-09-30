CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills.

Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging up wholesale electricity costs.

EU environment ministers will debate their response to soaring prices on Oct. 6, and the issue will be discussed at an EU summit on Oct. 21-22.

“Member States need the flexibility to introduce quick, temporary measures to protect consumers and ensure fair treatment of our businesses,” Poland said in a paper shared with other EU governments, ahead of next week’s meeting.

The European Commission is drafting a “toolbox” of measures countries can use to respond to energy price spikes without breaching bloc rules.

EU member states largely set their own energy policies, and countries including Spain, Italy and Greece have already announced measures to cut consumer bills.

The Polish paper, seen by Reuters, asked Brussels to curb the influence of financial market participants on EU carbon permit prices, echoing recent demands from Spain and the Czech Republic.

Analysts say gas prices are the main driver of the surge in electricity costs, although factors including record-high CO2 permit prices and low wind power generation have played a role.

Poland also said the EU must not allow gas suppliers to abuse their dominant position to manipulate prices. It did not name any companies.

Russia made up 43% of EU gas imports in 2020, and Moscow has faced accusations from some EU lawmakers of not doing enough to increase supplies to Europe, contributing to price spikes.

“Leaving existing pipelines and storage capacities largely unused in the midst of supply scarcity is a clear sign of market manipulation,” the Polish government said.

As energy prices soar, member states are increasing their scrutiny of new EU climate change policies, including a proposed CO2 price for fuel used in buildings and transport.

The measures, which include a multi-billion-euro fund to shield vulnerable consumers from higher fuel costs, all need approval from European Parliament and EU countries before they would be introduced in the next few years.

“When designing energy and climate policies, we have to ensure their social acceptability, otherwise we risk their failure,” Poland said.

The European Commission has said a faster shift to clean energy would protect Europe against future price surges, by reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels. (Reporting by Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by John Chalmers and David Evans)

The Independent

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

The president of North Macedonia paid the country's first state visit to Greece on Tuesday as the neighboring nations continue working to move past decades-old disputes.President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeking support for his country’s stalled effort to join the European Union The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to address Athens’ concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo - are all seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.The leaders of the six Balkans countries are set to join an EU summit meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU leaders to discuss soaring energy prices

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Leaders of European Union countries will discuss surging energy prices when they meet next month, as governments scramble to cushion households from the soaring cost of gas and power. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed by more than 300% this year due to factors including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland's KGHM to work with NuScale on nuclear energy

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper and silver producers, will sign an agreement with American NuScale Power and Polish company PBE Molecule on developing nuclear energy, KGHM said on Thursday. Poland, which relies heavily on coal, was the only EU member not to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

EU energy ministers meet to discuss power price surge

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Energy ministers from European Union countries will on Wednesday discuss the soaring price of gas and electricity across Europe, as some governments draw up measures to protect their consumers. Benchmark European power prices have rocketed this year, more than trebling in Spain and elsewhere, partly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

