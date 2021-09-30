4-Day Weather Forecast For Ozona
OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
