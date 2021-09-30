4-Day Weather Forecast For Ozona

OZONA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



