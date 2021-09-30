Daily Weather Forecast For Wells
WELLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
