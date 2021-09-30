Daily Weather Forecast For Granby
GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 24 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
