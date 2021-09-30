CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Granby

Granby News Flash
 5 days ago

GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cCm4t8L00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 24 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 26 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain and snow showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 25 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

