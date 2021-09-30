TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Paid Family Leave Workshop: Thu, September 30, 12pm – 1pm. On October 1st, the DC Department of Employment Services is set to expand benefits and access to Paid Family and Medical Leave for DC workers, thanks to the hard work of the DC Paid Family Leave Coalition and numerous other activists, leaders, workers, and community members.

Clinton Herald

Today's events

— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes baked spaghetti, garlic bread, tossed salad and watermelon. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue. — Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in...
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Gate City

'Healthcare heroes' now disbelieved on vaccine

Doctors across the country are growing weary fighting vaccine misinformation as they work to clamp down on a delta-driven surge that is straining hospitals and sending death rates climbing. (Sept. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Tribune

Dr. Vinh Chung: Afghan refugees need America’s compassionate spirit

The desperate evacuation from Afghanistan jarred our conscience for good reason. For me, it’s because my own family was left behind in Vietnam after Saigon fell in 1975. We eventually fled on a boat and resettled in the United States. I was only 3 years old. Today, I’m a proudAmerican...
IMMIGRATION
dailyjournal.net

Michael Hicks: What’s happening in labor markets?

The monthly state-level employment summary this week reported that Indiana lost 4,200 jobs in August, while the nation as a whole saw a tad more than 250,000 new jobs created. This was worse than the July jobs report, where Indiana picked up a paltry 10,000 jobs out of the 1.1 million created nationally. That’s less than half the job creation rate we should’ve experienced. The national economy is slowing quickly once again due to COVID, and with Indiana’s low vaccine rate, we should be unsurprised by our relatively poor economic performance. Still, it is good to think through the many possible causes of our slowing economy.
ECONOMY
lansingcitypulse.com

Pandemic’s silver lining? Labor’s renewed strength

(The author is the financial secretary of Local 652 of the United Auto Workers. This first appeared in the Lansing Labor News.) As I thought about the many relevant events affecting our members in labor, I kept returning to one topic. It’s been something I have been thinking about for a while but hesitated to write about because how does one share the brighter side of a pandemic which has caused so much hardship for the membership and for our country? This hesitation began to wane as it became apparent that many of our fellow Americans in the working-class were getting caught in the trap set by big business and special interests: divide and conquer.
LANSING, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Secretary’s Calendar Reveals Covid-19 Rulemaking Crunch

In Marty Walsh ‘s early weeks as U.S. labor secretary, he was thrust into White House meetings over a controversial virus workplace-safety regulation and immediately began working to sell the president’s jobs agenda—all while learning a new bureaucracy via virtual staff briefings from his Boston home. That’s the depiction of...
U.S. POLITICS
metroatlantaceo.com

Constangy's Mel Haas on Labor Laws in 2021

Mel Haas with Constangy, Brooks, Smith, Prophete, LLC talks about what you need to know as an employer related to labor laws in 2021. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
LABOR ISSUES
Must Read Alaska

Providence has full slate of elective surgeries on the calendar for today

A medical doctor in Anchorage has provided Must Read Alaska with the list of surgeries scheduled for today at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. They include:. Providence was featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal this weekend saying the hospital is in the position of having to decide which patients live and which die, because it doesn’t have have enough ICU beds or staff.
dclabor.org

CLUW at the Women’s March

On Saturday, “thousands of people from all over the U.S. marched to the Supreme Court in support of abortion rights” reports Coalition of Labor Union Women (CLUW) president Elise Bryant. “I was inspired by the marchers and hopeful that the Supreme Court will hear our voices and maintain our constitutional right to maintain or terminate a pregnancy. Pro freedom! Pro justice! Pro choice!”
PROTESTS
Minnesota Reformer

Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion

Let’s get this straight. There is no one employed by Minneapolis city government who reports to 14 bosses. No one on the City Council can call a department head and tell them they must do as a boss can tell an employee. When you or I think of what it would mean to have 14 […] The post Yes on Question 1 for democratic accountability | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

