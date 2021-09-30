Conrad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



