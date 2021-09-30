Valentine Daily Weather Forecast
VALENTINE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
