There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital.More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions.After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye Whyte got the main race started, marathon organisers Virgin Money London said “so many smiles, so good to have you back!”.It is 889 days since the colourful charity spectacular in front of cheering crowds last took place.Swarms of fun runners donned outrageous outfits – including being dressed as a rhino, bumblebees, superheroes...

