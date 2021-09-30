Three teens arrested in connection to Lehigh Acres home invasion

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Three people were arrested in connection to a home invasion off of Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Wednesday afternoon.

Junior Esquivel, 17, Joseph Rostran, 18, and Isariel Delestre, 19, all from Lehigh Acres, were arrested.

All three are facing charges of robbery of a residence with a firearm. Rostran is also facing charges of grand theft, resisting officers, and giving a false ID to law enforcement. Delestre is also facing a grand theft charge.

The victim told deputies he had planned to sell marijuana when he was robbed by three people who took his money, marijuana, and wallet at gunpoint, according to an arrest report.

The victim was able to tell deputies the license plate number of the car the group was driving. The car was later found parked in the driveway of a home on E Penn. Road in Lehigh Acres.

When deputies made contact with the boys, one took off running, but all three were ultimately caught and detained.

Deputies searched the home on Penn Rd and found the victim’s ID, a large amount of money, two firearms and 493 grams of marijuana.

Rostran refused to give deputies his name or ID, according to the arrest report.

All three were arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Esquivel was ordered to be held for 21 days in juvenile detention. Delestre’s bond was set at $210,500 and Rostran’s bond was set at $157,500.