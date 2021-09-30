CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OH

Salem council to consider wage hike for part-time, substitute police dispatchers

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

SALEM — A wage hike proposal aimed at attracting and keeping part-time and substitute police dispatchers in Salem will be forwarded to city council for consideration. Besides increasing each step in the scale by at least $2 an hour, the proposal recommended by the Finance Committee will allow the police chief discretion in placing experienced permanent part-time or substitute dispatchers higher on the pay scale when they start, recognizing their expertise.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Salem, OH
Government
City
Salem, OH
City
Berlin, OH
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Police#Restaurants#The Finance Committee#City Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy