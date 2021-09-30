Salem council to consider wage hike for part-time, substitute police dispatchers
SALEM — A wage hike proposal aimed at attracting and keeping part-time and substitute police dispatchers in Salem will be forwarded to city council for consideration. Besides increasing each step in the scale by at least $2 an hour, the proposal recommended by the Finance Committee will allow the police chief discretion in placing experienced permanent part-time or substitute dispatchers higher on the pay scale when they start, recognizing their expertise.www.morningjournalnews.com
