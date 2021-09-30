Quakers secure 13th

SALEM — Salem’s girls soccer team celebrated senior night with a 5-1 win over Alliance on Wednesday at Sebo Stadium. Leading the Lady Quakers was senior Abby Perry with three goals. Rylee Hutton and Lauryn Barton each tallied one goal. Hutton and Barton each had an assist, as did Mikaylynn Murphy and Hanna Gaither. Senior Krista Barley led the defensive effort. Senior Sam Moore had two saves in goal. The other Quaker seniors, Clara Double and Emma DeLand, also made strong contributions to the team effort.