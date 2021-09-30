CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Pioneer Days

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePioneer Days, hosted by the Friends of Beaver Creek State Park, will be held this weekend at Beaver Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All the historic buildings in Pioneer Village will be open with demonstrations of spinning, blacksmithing, quilting, rope making and walking stick carving. Gaston’s Mill will be operating. Watch as buckwheat, corn and grits are ground on the water-driven wheel, then buy some of the flour or cornmeal to take home. There will be fishing for the kids and many vendors selling both manufactured products and hand-crafted items. There will be an array of homemade soup including stuffed pepper soup, vegetarian vegetable, chicken noodle, ham and bean and chili. There will also be cornbread, kielbasa, cabbage and potatoes and haluski. Sandwiches include pulled pork, kielbasa and sauerkraut, sweet Italian sausage with peppers and onions, chicken salad, sloppy joes and hot dogs. For dessert try a root beer or creamsicle float, buckeye candy or visit the bake sale. All the food has family-friendly pricing. Submitted photo.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
county10.com

Pioneer Museum had a tasty Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Apple pie was cut, judged and eaten, cider was pressed, Lander apples and hard cider sampled, and a good time was had by hundreds of folks at the Lander Pioneer Museum Apple Fest this past Saturday. Lander has a long history of growing apples, dating back to...
LANDER, WY
Daily Herald

Pioneer Day comes to Stacy's Tavern Museum Sept. 26

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society's annual Pioneer Day will welcomes Native American dancers and artists at Pioneer Day on Sunday, Sept. 26. It will be 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 800 N. Main St. at Historic Stacy's Corners. This event was previously known as Tavern Day. Come...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
Aberdeen News

Fundraiser planned for Ipswich Pioneer Village

An Oct. 8 Italian dinner at the Ipswich Church of Christ fellowship hall aims to raise funds for upkeep at Pioneer Village. The Ipswich Flower and Garden Club is sponsoring the event, which is from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes a silent auction from 5 to 6 p.m. The church is at 203 Fourth Ave.
IPSWICH, SD
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pioneer Day staking claim on Elizabeth Saturday

ELIZABETH — The 18th annual Wirt County Pioneer Day will be held Oct. 2 in Elizabeth. The Elizabeth Beauchamp Chapter Daughters of American Pioneers will have displays about Wirt County history. Vendors can set up 6 a.m. The opening ceremony is 9 a.m. in the stage area. The 2021 Middle...
ELIZABETH, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Historic Buildings#Flour#Buckeye Candy#Italian#Creamsicle Float
WILX-TV

Volunteers needed for Waterloo Farm Museum’s Pioneer Day

WATERLOO, Mich. (WILX) - The Historic Waterloo Farm Museum is getting ready for one of their biggest events of the year-Pioneer Day,. But to be able to host the 19th century ‘hands-on activities’ for the whole family- they need volunteers. The Waterloo Farm Museum features an 1850s farmhouse, icehouse, log...
ADVOCACY
richlandsource.com

American Heritage Days brings pioneer spirit to Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Visiting the American Heritage Days Festival made Laura Morand appreciate the little things in life. The two-day event brought dozens of reenactors to South Park in Mansfield on Saturday. Actors portrayed early Americans from the 18th and 19th centuries, including Abraham Lincoln. Each was eager to share stories of the past with anyone who would listen.
MANSFIELD, OH
41nbc.com

Perry Historical Society to hold Native American artifact ID & Pioneer Day

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Historical Society has announced that they will be hosting the Native American Artifact Identification and Pioneer day on Saturday October 2nd, 2021. The event is free, and begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., taking place at the Springhill School House at...
PERRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KFVS12

30th annual Pioneer Day kicks off this weekend in Marquand

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - A community could see a large influx of people this weekend, all thanks to a celebration. The City of Marquand is getting ready for their 30th Pioneer Day Celebration on Saturday. An event that was cancelled last year due to COVID. “Being able to be around...
MARQUAND, MO
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Pioneer sculptures are fitting honor

I was delighted to see that the Journal Star had picked up the Kearney Hub story, "New sculptures at The Archway recognize hard life of pioneers," (Sept. 22) on the “We Stayed” sculptures dedicated recently at the Kearney Arch as the newest outdoor attraction at this museum. As a trustee...
LINCOLN, NE
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Breakfast

When you want a good breakfast in the Akron area, most people mention places like Blue Door or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three more great places you need to try for breakfast.
AKRON, OH
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
The Daily Meal

The Easiest Way to Dry Bread for Stuffing

Everyone has their favorite side dish for Thanksgiving. The Best Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes. Made of piles of bread cubes mixed with butter, broth, vegetables and spices, stuffing offers a savory herbaceous flavor that takes any Thanksgiving spread to the next level.
RECIPES
CBS Detroit

Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
Morning Journal

Elyria: Golden Corral prepares for reopening

An old family-favorite restaurant is returning to Lorain County. Golden Corral, located at 1519 W. River Road North in Elyria, is planning to reopen its doors under new management. New owners Renee and John Sears also own and operate a Golden Corral in Mansfield. “I’m very excited,” Renee Sears said....
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy