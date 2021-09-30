Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
