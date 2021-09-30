Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 67 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



