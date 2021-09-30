Davenport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
