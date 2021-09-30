Daily Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
