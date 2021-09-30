CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, SD

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Mission Digest
 5 days ago

(MISSION, SD.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Mission, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cCm42sR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

