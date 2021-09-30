4-Day Weather Forecast For Meeker
MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Isolated rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0