Daily Weather Forecast For Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
