4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
