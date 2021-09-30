4-Day Weather Forecast For Onalaska

ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 1 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



