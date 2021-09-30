CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction, TX

A rainy Thursday in Junction — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Junction Updates
 5 days ago

(JUNCTION, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Junction, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cCm3l4I00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

