Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
