Haskell Daily Weather Forecast
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
