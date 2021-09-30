Wilton Weather Forecast

WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



