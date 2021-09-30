4-Day Weather Forecast For Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



