CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avalon, CA

Avalon is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 5 days ago

(AVALON, CA) A sunny Thursday is here for Avalon, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Avalon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cCm3ZQS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, CA
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Food Truck#Nws
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
12
Followers
271
Post
711
Views
ABOUT

With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy