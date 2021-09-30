Soda Springs Weather Forecast

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 63 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight High 67 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight High 68 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.