Soda Springs Weather Forecast
SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 67 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
