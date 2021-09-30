CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soda Springs, ID

Soda Springs Weather Forecast

Soda Springs Voice
 5 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cCm3YXj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

