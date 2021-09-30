Daily Weather Forecast For Boardman
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0