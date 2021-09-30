CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Thursday set for clouds in Wyalusing - 3 ways to make the most of it

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 5 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Wyalusing Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wyalusing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cCm3MCF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

