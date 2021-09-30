CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afton, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Afton

Afton Daily
Afton Daily
 5 days ago

(AFTON, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Afton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cCm3Hmc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, WY
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Afton Daily

Afton Daily

Afton, WY
6
Followers
250
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Afton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy