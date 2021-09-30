CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawtey, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lawtey

Lawtey News Watch
Lawtey News Watch
 5 days ago

LAWTEY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0cCm3DFi00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

