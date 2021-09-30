A rainy Thursday in Stroud — and 3 ideas for making the most of it
(STROUD, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Stroud Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stroud:
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
