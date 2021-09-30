CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glasgow, MT

Weather Forecast For Glasgow

Glasgow News Watch
Glasgow News Watch
 5 days ago

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cCm39o300

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow News Watch

Glasgow, MT
17
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glasgow News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy