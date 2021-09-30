Kaunakakai Weather Forecast
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
