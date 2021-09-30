Kaunakakai Weather Forecast

KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.