Weather Forecast For Scottville
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
