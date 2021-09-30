Blanding Weather Forecast
BLANDING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
